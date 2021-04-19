US Treasury yields rise ahead of 20-year debt auction

By Ross Kerber

Apr 19 (Reuters) – Yields on U.S. Treasuries rose on Monday on rising global equity markets and ahead of a government debt auction on Wednesday.

* The 10-year paper yield was up 4.1 basis points to 1.6135%, continuing the rally from multi-week lows to which it fell on April 15.

* Investors were watching for market appetite for $ 24 billion of 20-year bonds to be sold on Wednesday, said Justin Lederer, Treasury analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald.

* Stronger economic outlooks could boost 5- and 7-year bond yields this week, Lederer said, but investors appear unsure whether to resume the trends that brought the benchmark yield to 1,776% on March 30, high. prior to the pandemic.

* Global stocks hit all-time highs in Monday’s European session on general optimism about the prospects for a global economic recovery from COVID-19, at the start of a week in which many firms will present their first-quarter results.

* The yield curve between 2- and 10-year bonds was 145 basis points, 2 basis points above Friday’s close.

* The return on 2-year paper, which tends to move in line with interest rate expectations, remained practically unchanged at 0.1652%.

