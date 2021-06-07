US Treasury Yields Operate Stable, Market Awaits Debt Auction This Week

By Ross Kerber

Jun 7 (.) – US Treasury yields were little changed on Monday, with the market awaiting more details on the inflation outlook and the results of government debt auctions this week.

* The 10-year benchmark yield was less than one basis point higher at 1.567% in midday trading Monday.

* US stocks were flat as investors awaited key inflation data, while tech heavyweight stocks generally ignored the richest nations’ agreement on a global minimum corporate tax.

* “There is no reason to get out of range right now,” said Justin Lederer, an analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald, who noted that he expects few factors to move Treasury prices long before a meeting of the US Federal Reserve. next week.

* The Treasury Department plans to auction about $ 120 billion in bonds and debentures starting Tuesday, the results of which will show investors’ appetite for three-, 10- and 30-year government debt.

* A closely watched part of the yield curve, which measures the difference between the returns on two-year and 10-year Treasuries, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 141 basis points, less than one basis point per year. on top of Friday’s close.

* The two-year return on paper, which tends to keep pace with interest rate expectations, rose less than one basis point and stood at 0.1527%.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)