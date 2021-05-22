US Treasury Yields Fall Despite Strong May Manufacturing Data

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Treasury bond returns fell on Friday, overlooking a report that showed U.S. manufacturing activity grew at its fastest rate in more than a decade and Federal Reserve officials have started talking about when to cut back on bond purchases.

* Manufacturers are having a hard time finding supplies and labor, a sign of possible price hikes, a fear that has recently pushed bonds up.

* Data firm IHS Markit said its flash manufacturing PMI advanced to 61.5 in the first half of May, the highest reading since the survey was expanded in October 2009 to cover all manufacturing industries.

* The report builds on previous data showing the US economy is running the “biggest” advance in some time, suggesting inflation is accelerating more than the Federal Reserve would like to admit, he said. Kevin Flanagan, Strategist for WisdomTree.

* “This (report) falls into ‘maybe inflation won’t be as transitory as the Fed thinks?’ I would say ‘Yes’, “he added.

* The 10-year Treasury yield fell 0.9 basis points to 1.634%, well below a more than a year high of 1.776% reached at the end of March.

* Minutes from the last Fed meeting released on Wednesday revealed a contingent within the central bank that believes a discussion about the withdrawal of monetary stimulus may begin sooner rather than later, Flanagan said.

* The bond market’s response to the FOMC minutes was revealing, with the rate on the 10-year note initially rising, he said.

* The yield on the 30-year Treasury fell 1.2 basis points to 2.329% on Friday.

* The equilibrium rate for 10-year inflation protected bonds (TIPS) stood at 2.447%, which indicates that the market expects an average annual inflation of 2.5% over the next decade.

(Report by Herbert Lash, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)