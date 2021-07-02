US Treasury Yields Fall After Strong Payroll Data

By Ross Kerber

Jul 2 (.) – US Treasury yields fell on Friday after a robust payroll report raised uncertainty about how the Federal Reserve might respond.

* The return of the 10-year benchmark notes fell 2.4 basis points to 1.4559% in morning trading. That was slightly above the level it was operating at before Labor Department data showed US job growth accelerating in June.

* Nonfarm payrolls increased by 850,000 jobs last month, after rising 583,000 positions in May, the Labor Department said in its employment report issued Friday. The unemployment rate rose to 5.9% from 5.8% in May.

* Initially, Treasury bond yields soared due to strong job creation, then fell. Market analysts said the operations reflected disparate interpretations of how the Fed might incorporate the new information as it decides how to end the bond purchases it started to deal with the crisis.

* Normally strong numbers would drive returns, said Priya Misra, global head of rate strategy at TD Securities in New York. “I think the market is torn between considering the market outlook or the reaction of the Fed,” he added of Friday’s trading.

* Minutes from the Fed’s June 16-17 meeting, when officials opened the debate on how to end bond purchases and noted that interest rate hikes were closer than previously thought, They will be published on Wednesday.

* The operations kept almost stable a part of the yield curve of the Treasury bonds that is observed with attention and that measures the spread between the two and 10-year notes, considered as an indicator of economic expectations. It was trading 121 basis points, close to a basis point higher than at Thursday’s close.

* The two-year Treasury yield, which tends to move in line with interest rate expectations, fell 1.4 basis points to 0.2435%.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)