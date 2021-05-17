US Treasury Yield Stable Following New York Manufacturing Activity

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The return on U.S. Treasuries was nearly flat on Monday, despite a record high in a New York manufacturing survey and as traders reflect on how tolerant policymakers will be. monetary policy of the Federal Reserve with higher inflation.

* The 10-year Treasury yield was up 1 basis point to 1.645%, down from a peak of 1.77% at the end of March.

* The Empire State Manufacturing Survey, conducted by the New York Fed, showed that the price paid index rose to a record 83.5, the highest since the data was released in 2001, said Tom Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co.

* “The Fed has been consistent in its message that it is going to be fairly tolerant of inflation, it is not going to cause rates to rise prematurely or withdraw asset purchases,” Simons said. “So the market has been relatively quiet.”

* The US economy is in a “very fluid period” and if the data threatened to raise inflation expectations, the Fed would act, said Fed Vice President Richard Clarida.

* The referential idea is that achieving maximum employment will not exert undue pressure on prices, Clarida added.

* Meanwhile, Atlanta Fed Chairman Raphael Bostic told CNBC that now is not the time to change the Fed’s stance, adding that a healthy level of inflation is a sign that the economy is doing well. growing.

* The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose 0.1 basis points to 2.356%.

