US Treasury yield falls amid reduced risk appetite

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO (Reuters) – US Treasury yields fell and the yield curve flattened on Tuesday as investors dumped riskier assets to seek refuge in government debt.

* The 10-year benchmark yield was down 4.2 basis points to trade at 1.5641%, remaining below the 14-month high of 1.776% reached on March 30.

* The debt market is pausing its upward trend in long-term yields, according to Bill Merz, chief fixed income strategist at US Bank Wealth Management.

* “At the moment, we continue to expect very strong growth and inflation figures to continue to appear, which should push yields higher in the coming months,” he said.

* Upcoming economic data includes the April employment report, to be released on Friday.

* “We should expect to see extraordinarily strong employment numbers for a while,” Merz said. “Will we get to pre-COVID levels in the short term? That’s unlikely.”

* Two-year bond yields, which typically keep pace with interest rate expectations, rose less than one basis point to 0.1605%.

* The part of the yield curve that measures the spread between the two-year and 10-year bond returns flattened by 3.16 points to 140.36 basis points.

