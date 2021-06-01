US Treasury yield curve steepens to one-week high on manufacturing data

By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, Jun 1 (Reuters) – The yield curve for US Treasuries hit a week high on Tuesday after reports on the country’s manufacturing activity showed strong demand, despite the sector suffering shortages. of labor and raw materials.

* The steepness of the curve reflected expectations that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates low for now, even in the face of the economic rebound.

* The return of the 10-year bond, a representation of the market’s opinion on the health of the economy, rose 3.7 basis points to 1,630%. The 2-year yield on paper, which reflects expectations of interest rate hikes, had a slight rise to 0.149%.

* An ISM report showed that its national industrial activity index increased in May as suppressed demand, driven by the reopening of the economy and fiscal stimulus, boosted orders.

* But that strong demand has strained supply chains. And the coronavirus has affected the work of manufacturers and suppliers, causing shortages of raw materials in all industries.

* The spread between 2- and 10-year bond yields rose to 148.8 basis points, the highest since May 21, just before the data was released, and then reached those levels again after the report.

* The spread between 5- and 30-year yields, another closely watched measure, rose to 150.6 basis points, also the highest since May 21.

* However, the increase was modest, as investors held back from making big moves ahead of the US federal jobs report to be released on Friday.

(Reporting by Kate Duguid; Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)