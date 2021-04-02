US Treasury yield curve flattens ahead of employment report

By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, Apr 1 (Reuters) – Higher-than-expected weekly jobless claims put pressure on Treasury yields on Thursday, flattening the yield curve, but ultimately did little to affect investors’ expectations for the market. monthly employment report to be released on Friday.

* The Labor Department said the number of Americans who filed new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased last week. The long end of the returns curve fell after the data, continuing a downward movement that began during the Asian session.

* The 10-year yield fell 7.3 basis points to 1.674%, while the 30-year yield fell 9.5 basis points to 2.328%.

* The fall in the long end flattened the yield curve, with the spread between the two-year and 10-year rates narrowing by 6.8 basis points.

* Although a flatter curve may signal a slowdown in the economy, investors and economists expect Friday’s non-farm payroll report to show a sharp acceleration in job growth in March.

* The drop in returns comes a day after the close of a notable quarter in which the benchmark yield rose more than 80 basis points. A strong employment report could send returns up again.

* There was evidence of an improvement in the job market with other data released on Thursday.

* A report by Challenger, Gray & Christmas showed that job cuts announced in March by employers in the United States were the lowest in more than two and a half years.

* In addition, the Institute of Management and Supply (ISM) reported a jump in March in its national industrial activity index to the highest level in more than 37 years. The survey’s employment indicator for the sector shot up to 59.6, the highest reading since February 2018.

(Reporting by Kate Duguid, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)