US Treasury Secretary Minimizes Inflation Concerns, Rate Hike

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday that she does not anticipate inflation will be a problem for the nation’s economy, as price increases during the recovery should be temporary.

Yellen, speaking at a Wall Street Journal event, clarified earlier comments that interest rates may have to rise modestly to prevent the economy from overheating.

“It is not something that I am predicting or recommending,” he said.

