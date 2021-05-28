US Treasury Secretary asks G-7 to maintain fiscal support: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told G-7 finance ministers and central bank governors on Friday that it is important to provide more fiscal support “to promote a strong and lasting recovery. after the pandemic, “the Treasury said in a statement.

During a virtual meeting of financial leaders from rich democracies, Yellen emphasized his country’s commitment to solving global problems multilaterally, including cooperation to address climate change and environmental issues.

“He expressed support for current work on digital payments issues, including exploring possible central bank digital currency policy considerations,” the Treasury said.

