US Treasury says it can reduce “tax gap” by 10% in the next decade

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The US Treasury Department said on Thursday that it plans to invest in compliance efforts for domestic general tax payments to reduce the “tax gap”, estimated at $ 584 billion in 2019.

The tax gap – the difference between taxes that are legally levied and those collected by the federal IRS – is projected to grow to $ 7 trillion over the next decade, or about 3% of U.S. GDP, the Treasury said. in a document about their new policies.

The Treasury said President Joe Biden’s administration’s proposal to invest $ 80 billion in better IRS oversight over the same period would raise $ 700 billion in new revenue over a decade, an estimate the portfolio called “conservative.” .

For the decade after, the Treasury estimated that the investments would produce $ 1.6 trillion in additional revenue, as income tax employees hired in previous years gain experience handling highly complex tax returns filed by wealthy individuals.

The federal investments would allow the hiring of at least 5,000 new federal staff for the internal tax system, the Treasury said.

The IRS investment plan would also replace the 1960s Treasury computer scheme with new systems with machine learning capabilities that will be able to better detect suspicious tax returns.

The IRS is the only federal agency with computers running the outdated Common Business-Oriented Language (COBOL) system, the Treasury said.

(Reporting by David Lawder. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)