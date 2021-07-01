US Treasury says consensus on global corporate tax signals end of “race to the bottom”

. Latam Videos

There are already 18 bodies recovered in Surfside and the search continues amid bad weather

Miami, Jun 30 (.) .- On the seventh day in which the rescue crews remove without fainting the debris of the collapsed building in Surfside, with the momentary balance of 18 bodies extracted, the authorities this Wednesday deal with the rains and in the horizon the threat of a possible tropical storm. The two new bodies recovered are those of two children, ages 4 and 10, authorities announced. These are the first bodies of minors found so far. Until now, the youngest victim was a 26-year-old person of Puerto Rican origin. At an evening press conference near the disaster-stricken Champlain Towers South, which collapsed in the early morning of June 24 in a matter of seconds, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced that the new number of missing today is of 145 while the people located are 139. “We are going to do everything humanly possible to get ahead and we are going to do it together,” promised Levine Cava. A team from the National Institute of Standards and Technology that is already on site to take samples and study aspects of the design and condition of the building will do its own investigation, as announced at the press conference. MOTHER NATURE DOES NOT HELP At the press conference it was reported that there are contingency plans due to the possibility of the potential fifth cyclone of the season in the Atlantic basin. All representatives of emergency management agencies who spoke at the press conference said they have an “eye on the tropics” for two systems that are advancing from the west towards the Caribbean Sea. One of them could become Tropical Storm Elsa in a few days. Both the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, and the mayor of Miami-Dade, spoke today about how they can affect the tropical waves that move towards the Caribbean and can give rise to named storms to the search tasks. DeSantis recalled that the hurricane season has already started and the systems that are underway are being taken “very seriously” and said that the “necessary measures will be taken in case it is necessary to respond” to a possible cyclone. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said today that a low-pressure system moving toward the Antilles has an 80% chance of becoming a depression in the next five days, a forecast that has put state and local agencies. Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said a federal team will arrive Wednesday to join forces in the event of a tropical storm in southern Florida. The mayor mentioned that inclement weather has accompanied the search and rescue efforts from the beginning, but they have not interrupted them and said that it will continue to be, while the mayor of Surfside, Charles Burkett, said that the dogs used in search operations are not inhibited by bad weather. Crews at the collapse site have already begun removing debris from under the pool and garage of the building, which collapsed in the early morning of June 24 and reduced more than 50 units out of the total 136 it had to rubble. As an example of the magnitude of the task, it was reported that each apartment of the 55 collapsed may have produced two million pounds (908,000 kilos). AID ORGANIZATIONS AND MORE DEMANDS In the first of the two press conferences that are offered daily at the site, they also spoke about the attention being paid to the families of victims affected by the collapse and the authorities thanked the 26 organizations of all kinds that are present in the center set up for them in a hotel. They highlighted that at least 30 families have already received financial and emotional support. While the investigation into the causes of the collapse is in its infancy, it is already known that at least since 2018 Champlain Towers South had significant structural damage and that when the collapse occurred in the building, works were carried out on the roof with a view to passing the certification required for having reached 40 years of age. Possible negligent conduct has also been pointed to by a Surfside official who in 2018 said the building was in good repair despite an engineering report warning to the contrary. Similarly, in a letter dated April this year, the president of the building’s neighborhood community, Jean Wodnicki, pointed out that the deterioration was worsening and repairs amounting to 15 million dollars were needed. A new and fourth lawsuit was filed this Wednesday by relatives of Harold Rosenberg, who resided in suite 211 and is one of the people who remain missing after the collapse of Champlain Towers South in that city near Miami Beach. Along with Rosemberg, one of his sons and his daughter-in-law are also missing, who were visiting, according to the lawyer who filed the lawsuit, reported the Miami Herald newspaper. Today also revealed details about the third class action lawsuit in Miami-Dade against the condominium association, in this case filed on Monday by Raysa Rodríguez, a resident who lives on the ninth floor of the Champlain Towers South building, as well as other residents in a similar situation. . That lawsuit, which states that the association acted “recklessly and negligently” in maintaining the collapsed building, is in addition to another filed Saturday on behalf of Steve Rosenthal, who resided in suite 705 at Champlain Towers South, and a first filed by another resident, Manuel Drezner, who claims $ 5 million. Experts speak of land subsidence, saltpeter corrosion and sea level rise as factors that may have had an impact on this tragedy that, as the governor said, has Sufside at the center of attention in “Florida, the country and the world”. In Washington, the House of Representatives on Wednesday observed a minute of silence for the victims of the collapse with Florida legislators, led by Democrat Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who represents the district to which Surfside belongs. (c) . Agency