US Treasury lowers proposed global minimum corporate tax rate to 15%

By David Lawder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury Department proposed a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15% on Thursday during international tax negotiations, backtracking from its previous request for a 21% floor.

The department said the proposal was made during a meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) tax steering group on base erosion and profit shifting.

“The Treasury proposed to the steering group that the global minimum tax rate should be at least 15%,” the department said in a statement. “The Treasury stressed that 15% is a floor and that the discussions must continue to be ambitious and push that rate higher,” he added.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen first proposed a 21% global minimum corporate tax in April as part of President Joe Biden’s $ 2.2 trillion infrastructure spending proposal, which will be it would finance in large part by raising the US business tax to 28% from the current 21%.

Some countries, notably France and Germany, supported the US proposal for a minimum rate of 21%, but other countries considered it too high a level.

Previous OECD discussions on the minimum tax focused on 12.5%, which is applied by Ireland.

The Treasury Department said officials in its Fiscal Policy Office were “excited by the positive reception of its proposals and the unprecedented progress being made toward establishing a global minimum tax.”

Washington proposed the global minimum tax as a way to minimize the impact of higher taxes in the United States on the competitiveness of American companies and discourage them from moving operations or profits to jurisdictions that tax less.

(Report by David Lawder and Tim Ahmann, Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)