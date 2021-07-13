US Treasury Authorizes Liquefied Petroleum Gas Exports to Venezuela

WASHINGTON, Jul 12 (.) -The United States Department of the Treasury authorized on Monday, until July 8, 2022, some exports and re-exports to Venezuela of liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, which had been prohibited by decree during the government of Republican Donald Trump.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control, part of the Treasury Department, issued a license that allows gas shipments in transactions involving the Government of Venezuela, the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela, or any entity in which PDVSA has a 50 stake % or more.

The license does not allow any payment in oil or derivative products, the agency said.

Many in Venezuela use LPG for cooking, but there are shortages amid the collapse of the economy and the oil industry that has faced years of divestment and mismanagement, plus the effect of US sanctions.

Due to gas supply failures, Venezuelans in various areas of the country burn wood to cook.

(Report by Timothy Gardner Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)