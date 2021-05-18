US Trade Representative urges Mexico and Canada to enforce T-MEC

By David Lawder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – US Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Tuesday urged her counterparts in Mexico and Canada to work together to “implement, enforce and abide by the terms” of the agreement between the three countries to maintain political support for the new commercial pact.

Tai, in remarks delivered at the first ministerial-level meeting to review the implementation of the T-MEC, said the three countries must take steps to make it successful.

“For this agreement to be lasting, it must meet the needs of ordinary people, not only in the United States, but also in Mexico and Canada. That will only happen if we deliver on our promises,” he said.

Tai spoke virtually with the Secretary of Economy of the Economy of Mexico, Tatiana Clouthier, and the Minister of Commerce of Canada, Mary Ng, as part of the meetings of the Free Trade Committee of the T-MEC, the governing body of the agreement that regulates about $ 1.5 trillion in US annual trade.

The T-MEC replaced the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in July 2020, adding new chapters on considerably more stringent environmental, labor and digital trade standards and regional automotive content rules.

Tai has made the implementation of the T-MEC and other trade agreements an initial centerpiece of the Joe Biden government’s developing trade strategy. She helped negotiate stricter labor rights enforcement provisions at the T-MEC in 2019 as the top Democratic business attorney for the House Ways and Means Committee.

He claimed that the T-MEC was “just a step” toward a worker-centered trade policy, rather than the traditional goals of liberalizing trade and maximizing efficiency through far-reaching global supply chains.

Canadian Minister Ng, meanwhile, said the “new NAFTA” sent a strong signal about the three countries’ commitments to protect workers, support small businesses and create a more sustainable future.

“We, as ministers, have an important role to play in ensuring that the Agreement lives up to its full potential and directly generates benefits for our communities,” she said.

The opening remarks set aside a series of complaints that the three officials raised in bilateral meetings on Monday.

Topics ranged from Washington’s objections to Canada’s dairy quotas to Ottawa’s concerns about US “Buy American Products” restrictions on public procurement and infrastructure projects.

Both Tai and Ng raised complaints with their Mexican counterpart Clouthier about their country’s investment climate in the energy and mining sectors.

Tai and Clouthier also discussed Mexico’s promises to uphold workers’ rights under its labor reform commitments, a week after Tai reported a possible labor rights violation associated with voting on a union contract in a General Motors truck plant in the Mexican city of Silao.

(Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)