US trade representative seeks to use T-MEC provisions to address labor issues Mexico

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said Wednesday that she will use the new enforcement provisions of the T-MEC factory-specific labor regulations to address long-standing labor problems in Mexico.

Tai told the Senate Finance Committee that he will work with the Mexican government to try to avoid fierce competition for US and Mexican workers.

President Joe Biden’s administration asked Mexico on Wednesday to examine alleged labor rights violations at a General Motors truck factory, a move that could lead to tariffs on some of the automaker’s most profitable cars under the new regional trade agreement. which also includes Canada.

(Reporting by David Lawder; edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)