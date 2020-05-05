The growth of the US trade deficit reflects a general fall in exports and imports due to the effects of COVID-19

The deficit at foreign trade of goods and services of United States grew 11.6 percent in March, up to 44 thousand 400 million dollars, due to a general fall in exports and imports due to the effects of the pandemic of the COVID-19, according to data published this Tuesday by the Department of Commerce.

The exports fell 9.6 percent, to 187.7 billion dollars, while imports fell 6.2 percent to 232.2 billion dollars, in the midst of the paralysis of global economic activity.

The deficit figure is slightly higher than anticipated by analysts, who had calculated an imbalance of $ 44 billion.

The average monthly deficit in foreign trade in goods and services decreased by 1.4 billion dollars and stood at 43.2 billion during the three months that ended in March, with which the accumulated between January and March amounts to 129.6 billion. of dollars.

“The decline in exports and imports in March was due, in part, to the impact of COVID-19, as many of the businesses were operating at limited capacity or ceased operations entirely, and the number of international travelers was restricted “Stressed the report.

The deficit in US foreign trade is forecast. increase even more in April, given that social distancing measures, mobility limitations and business closure They began to be applied in mid-March.

The latest economic indicators point to a serious crisis from the US coronavirus pandemic

The first calculation of GDP evolution of the first quarter of the year left a 4.8 percent annual decline, the largest since 2008; and in the last month more than 30 million people have applied for unemployment benefit benefits in the face of mass layoffs.

To counter this situation, the government has approved a massive stimulus plan and the Federal Reserve It has added several successive rounds of liquidity injections to the markets, worth more than 3 trillion dollars, including the opening of a “discount window” to offer short-term loans to banks, as well as endorsements and guarantees to local and state governments.

With information from EFE