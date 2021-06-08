US trade deficit falls sharply in April

June 8, 2021

0

The United States’ trade deficit fell sharply in April, after reaching an all-time high in March, thanks to falling imports of goods, especially from China and European Union member countries, the Department of Finance reported on Tuesday. Commerce.

The goods and services deficit fell 8.2% to $ 68.9 billion, slightly more than expected ($ 68.6 billion), as imports fell 1.4% to $ 273.9 billion, and exports rose 1, 1%, up to 205,000 million.

This decline follows the record deficits in February and March.

For March, the Commerce Department even revised the data up, to $ 75.02 billion, compared to the $ 74.4 billion previously announced.

0