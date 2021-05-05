US to support WTO vaccine patent exemption

(Bloomberg) – The United States will support a proposal to waive intellectual property protections for covid-19 vaccines, joining an effort to increase global supply and access to life-saving vaccines as it expands. the gap between rich and poor countries.

“We are in favor of the exemption in the WTO, we are in favor of what the proponents of the exemption are trying to achieve, which is better access, more manufacturing capacity, more inoculations,” said the US trade representative. ., Katherine Tai, in an interview Wednesday.

The Biden Administration will now actively participate in the negotiations for the waiver text at the World Trade Organization and will encourage other countries to back it, Tai said.

He acknowledged that talks will take time and “will not be easy” given the complexity of the issue and the fact that the Geneva-based WTO is a member-driven organization that can only make decisions based on consensus.

“In terms of how quickly the WTO can deliver, that literally depends on the WTO members, collectively, being able to deliver, and so I am the first to admit that we are heading towards a process that is not going to be easy,” she said. Tai. He added that he senses that energy from the Director General of the WTO, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, to “seize this opportunity and see what the WTO is capable of.”

Shares of Moderna Inc., Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE fell on this news. Novavax Inc., which is also developing a COVID-19 vaccine, was similarly down.

The exemption has been rejected by drug manufacturers, who say the plan is ineffective. They argue that few countries have the capacity to produce more vaccines, even if they know the formulas. In addition, there is a limited global supply of the necessary materials and building new factories with the technology necessary to produce the vaccines could take years, they say.

India and South Africa, two countries struggling to contain new COVID-19 outbreaks, have urged WTO members to temporarily suspend rules on intellectual property rights, arguing that it would be the most efficient and equitable way to address shortages. of vaccines in poor countries.

The US is not the only country that has so far resisted supporting the waiver. The European Union, the United Kingdom, Japan, Switzerland, Brazil and Norway were also resisting the impulse. Nonetheless, supporters of the exemption argue that US leadership on the issue could help influence other countries that show resistance. The approval of the exemption will be given as soon as the Member States reach an agreement.

“Given the stakes, this is the best opportunity for the WTO to come together and achieve something that helps people and makes a difference,” said Tai.

As vaccines in the US advanced and outbreaks declined in recent weeks, progressive Democrats and public health advocates pressured the White House to take a stand, while India, in particular, is the victim of surging deaths and infections.

While progressive lawmakers, including Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren, have lobbied the White House to support the waiver, the pharmaceutical industry has argued that delivering vaccine technology to China and Russia would hurt their ability to compete.

In April, Tai asked the pharmaceutical industry to make sacrifices.

“The deep needs of our people in the current pandemic give these companies the opportunity to be the heroes they claim to be and can be,” he said at a virtual conference at the WTO. “As governments and leaders of international institutions, we demand the highest standards of courage and sacrifice in times of crisis. The same must be demanded of the industry ”.

