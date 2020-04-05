Apr 5 (.) – The United States will kick off one of the toughest weeks to date in the coronavirus crisis tomorrow, with an exponential rise in deaths in New York, Michigan and Louisiana, but some governors still resist that a total quarantine is decreed.

New York, the most affected state in the country, reported Sunday that, for the first time in a week, deaths decreased slightly from the previous day, but that there were still almost 600 deaths on the day and more than 7,300 new cases. Places like Pennsylvania, Colorado and Washington D.C. they are beginning to experience a spike in deaths.

Bodies of victims of COVID-19, the flu-like respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus, were piled up in orange bags inside a makeshift morgue outside Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, according to photos provided to ..

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that new hospitalizations fell 50% in the past 24 hours, but warned that it is still unclear whether the curve of the crisis is flattening in the state, which has a total 4,159 deaths and more than 122,000 cases.

“The coronavirus is truly cruel and effective,” Cuomo said at his regular press conference. “He is an effective killer.”

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned on Fox News Sunday that difficult times are coming, but that “a light is seen at the end of the tunnel if everyone does their part for the next 30 days.”

“This is going to be the saddest and toughest week in the lives of most Americans, frankly. This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, it’s just not going to be located at one point,” he said. .

“It is going to take place across the country. And I want the United States to understand that,” he added.

Most states in the country have ordered their citizens to stay at home except for essential travel to contain the spread of the virus. More than 332,000 people have tested positive in the United States and nearly 9,500 have died, according to a count by ..

However, some churches held mass events on Sunday for Palm Sunday, the beginning of Holy Week in Christian churches.

“We are challenging the rules because God’s command is to spread the Gospel,” said Tony Spell, pastor of the Life Tabernacle church, located in a suburb of Baton Rouge, in the state of Louisiana. The religious has challenged the state’s prohibitions on holding large gatherings and has been charged with six misdemeanors.

Louisiana has become one of the outbreaks of the virus, reporting an increase in deaths to nearly 500 and more than 13,000 cases. Gov. John Bel Edwards told CNN Sunday that the state could run out of respirators on Thursday.

White House health experts have predicted that 100,000 to 240,000 Americans could die from the pandemic, even if orders to stay home are followed.

President Donald Trump warned Saturday that “horrible” days are coming.

(Information from Susan Heavey and Amanda Becker from Washington and Daniel Trotta; written by Lisa Shumaker; Edited in Spanish by Darío Fernández and Rodrigo Charme)