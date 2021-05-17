US to start monthly child tax credit payments

May 17, 2021

The Joe Biden administration will begin paying hundreds of dollars a month to millions of American families in July as it implements the refundable child tax credit that was created as part of the economic relief legislation that Congress passed in March.

Democrats viewed the provision of the stimulus bill as critical to their efforts to reduce poverty and income inequality in the United States. The program is expected to provide additional funding to 39 million households and the Biden administration projects that it will lift 5 million children out of poverty this year.

The The Treasury Department said that temporary payments of up to $ 300 per month will begin on July 15 to families who are eligible.. Families with children under the age of 6 can receive the monthly payment of $ 300, while those with children over the age of 6 receive $ 250 per month.

The money represents advance payments for expanded refunds that taxpayers can receive through the American Rescue Plan that was approved in March. Families will receive half of the money as monthly advance payments this year and will receive the rest when they file their tax returns next year.

The law increased the maximum size of the tax credit to $ 3,600 this year.

President Biden wants to extend the benefit as part of his recently proposed American Family Plan.

“While the American Rescue Plan provides this vital tax relief for working families this year, Congress must pass the American Family Plan to ensure that working families can count on this relief for years to come,” said Biden.

