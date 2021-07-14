US to seek global rules to prevent misuse of artificial intelligence

The United States will seek global rules to prevent misuse of artificial intelligence (AI), Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday, renewing warnings against Russia for piracy.

Speaking at a conference on emerging technologies, the head of US diplomacy said that action will be taken, both at the diplomatic and security levels, on AI and other emerging technologies.

“If they are going to be part of our national defense, we want the world to have a shared understanding of how to do it responsibly, in the same way that we have developed rules on how to use conventional weapons and nuclear weapons,” Blinken said.

“This is how we reduce the risk of proliferation and prevent escalation or unwanted incidents.”

Blinken also expressed alarm at the growing number of authoritarian countries, led by China, using the Internet and new technologies to curb dissent and exercise greater control.

“So the world is at a turning point. And we must choose between giving up our vision of the Internet or intensifying the fight. We will intensify the fight, ”Blinken said.

“We will uphold the principles of an open, secure, reliable and interoperable Internet across the spectrum of our commitments, from trade agreements to governance and hardware,” he added.

Blinken’s comments come amid growing concern over extortion cyber attacks, including a hack that shut down a pipeline in the United States.

US officials say many of those cyber attacks come from Russian territory, although the existence of links with the Moscow government is unclear.

President Joe Biden he said he warned his counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Friday that the United States will not sit idly by, a message reiterated by Blinken.

“Our message is clear: Countries that host cybercriminals have a responsibility to take action; or we will do it ”, said the Secretary of State.