US to require manufacturers to report autonomous vehicle accidents

15 minutes. The US government on Tuesday ordered automakers such as Tesla, Ford and General Motors, among others, to submit reports of accidents involving autonomous vehicles.

The order was issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to automakers. It was also sent to companies that operate autonomous vehicles.

In addition, the order was referred to companies such as Apple, which is believed to be developing an autonomous vehicle; Intel, the maker of microprocessors, and Waymo, the Google subsidiary that created driverless vehicles.

The order also applies to those vehicles equipped with advanced driver assistance systems.

Tesla investigations

The decision of the US federal authorities comes after the NHTSA initiated 10 investigations into Tesla vehicle accidents, which are equipped with advanced autonomous driving systems.

The American company uses the data collected by its vehicles on the road to refine advanced driver assistance systems. However, this was criticized by industry specialists and consumer advocates.

The NHTSA indicated that in those cases in which autonomous driving systems or advanced driving assistance systems were activated “during or immediately before the accident,” companies have to submit reports.

“Given the rapid evolution of these technologies and the testing of new technologies and features on publicly accessible highways, it is critical that NHTSA exercise robust vigilance on potential safety flaws in vehicles operating with autonomous driving systems (ADS). in English) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Level 2, “the NHTSA noted in its order.

NHTSA Acting Director Steven Cliff noted that “by requiring accident reports, the agency will have access to critical data.” These “will help quickly identify security issues that may appear on these systems automated “.

Vehicle automation is divided into five levels. The highest, 5, is that of cars that do not need any type of human intervention to circulate and has not yet been reached. The 4 is the level at which the vehicle can operate without human intervention, but not in all driving conditions.

Currently, the most advanced vehicles marketed by manufacturers only reach level 2. Therefore, the NHTSA order refers to level 2 systems, those that can control the direction of the vehicle, for example to keep the car in the lane , or accelerate and brake, as well as level 3 to 5 systems.