US to pay for veterans gender surgery for the first time

15 minutes. The US Government will offer for the first time to pay for sex reassimilation surgery for war veterans, CNN said on Saturday.

The official announcement will be made by the Secretary of the Department of Veterans, Denis McDonough, this Saturday during an event at a veterans center in Orlando, Florida to celebrate LGBTQ + pride month.

The policy change could benefit 134,000 war veterans, according to the National Center for Transgender Equality.

In the US there is no public health system, so the Veterans Department is in charge of offering a package of medical care to former members of the Armed Forces.

Until now, that package included hormone therapy and mental health services for transgender people, but excluded sex reassimilation surgery to obtain the physical appearance of the opposite sex.

McDonough plans to announce that these surgeries will now be covered, a huge advance for equality within the US Armed Forces.

Currently, some 15,000 US military personnel are transgender, according to the National Center for Transgender Equality.