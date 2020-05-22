15 minutes. The United States Department of Defense announced Thursday that it will “explore options” to provide “additional images” to its allies. in order to reduce the eventual effects that may result from your departure from the Open Skies Treaty.

“The United States has close communication with its allies and partners regarding our treaty review and we will explore options to provide additional images to allies to mitigate any gaps that may result from withdrawal“This was indicated by the Pentagon in a statement.

In reference to the departure of the Open Skies Treaty, announced this Thursday in retaliation for the alleged breaches of the obligations signed by Russia, the Pentagon clarified that the notification will be delivered this Friday “formally”.

The decision was made after “careful consideration.” The Pentagon explained that it is “evident” that staying in the treaty does not serve “the best interest” of the United States, since Russia “is not meeting its commitments.” “America’s obligations under the treaty will effectively end in six months,” he said.

Russian violations

The Open Skies Treaty aims to increase “transparency, cooperation and mutual understanding”. However, Russia has used it “increasingly to support propaganda narratives in an attempt to justify Russian aggression against its neighbors.” Further, could “use it to attack the United States militarily” and its allies.

“Russia has also continuously violated its obligations under the treaty, despite a great deal of American and allied efforts in recent years,” the Pentagon noted. “We will not allow repeated violations of Russia to undermine the security of the United States and its interests.”

Of the treaty are key allies of the EU and NATO. The text opens the door for member states to conduct observation flights – with unarmed aircraft – to obtain first-hand information on suspicious military activities in other countries. This, for the sake of transparency and mutual trust.

The deal was negotiated three decades ago. According to Washington, Moscow has failed to do so by not allowing surveillance over a city where it could be deploying nuclear weapons. It also does not allow it to be done on major military maneuvers. Instead, consider that Russian forces are taking advantage of the treaty for information on key North American infrastructure.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, had been evaluating the possible rupture for months. With this measure, There will be three military agreements broken by Trump since his arrival at the White House. Namely: the nuclear pact with Iran and the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty signed with Russia.