US to exempt Russian firm and head of Nord Stream 2 pipeline from sanctions: source

By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden’s administration will waive sanctions on the company and the chief executive in charge of the Russian pipeline with Europa Nord Stream 2, and the State Department is preparing to deliver a report on the matter, the Wednesday a source close to the plans.

The Department’s report, required by Congress, concludes that Nord Stream 2 AG and Chief Executive Officer Matthias Warnig, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, engaged in punishable practices, but that it is in the national interest of the United States to apply a penalty waiver, the source said.

He added that the Democratic government of Biden still opposes the Nord Stream 2 pipeline but considered it important to improve relations with Germany, which were seriously damaged during the term of Republican Donald Trump.

Russian officials said Wednesday that the decision could also help mend Washington’s strained ties with Moscow.

Republican politicians in Washington, however, criticized the possible exemption, which was first reported Tuesday by the Axios news service.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas late Tuesday to express Washington’s continued opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, but also to emphasize the need for allies to NATO officials work together to counter Russia, the government said.

Officials in the White House had no immediate comment.

A spokeswoman for the German Foreign Ministry said the German government had not seen the report, but was in close contact with the Biden administration. Maas said Wednesday that a sanctions waiver would be a good sign.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; written by Susan Heavey. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)