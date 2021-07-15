US to evacuate interpreters from Afghanistan as Taliban take over border post

Thousands of interpreters who worked for US and NATO forces in Afghanistan will be evacuated from the end of the month, Washington announced on Wednesday, as Taliban insurgents captured a strategic border crossing with Pakistan that was in government hands.

Interpreters and their family members will likely first be taken to US military bases abroad before being sent to the United States or other countries.

Many fear retaliation from the Taliban seeking to reconquer Kabul after the departure of US troops in late August.

Some estimate that some 18,000 people qualify to be evacuated which, together with their families, could bring the total number to 100,000 people.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the goal is to get cases already being processed under the special visa program – only a portion of the 18,000 – get out before the deadline for the withdrawal of United States, August 31.

“They are brave people. We want to make sure we recognize the value of the role they played, ”he said.

And Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said intensive work is being done on the fate of the interpreters but said he would not give details. “We are looking at all the options,” he said.

– Fighters on motorcycles –

The announcement was made as the United States advanced in the final tasks of its withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Islamist insurgents captured Spin Boldak; the border crossing between Kandahar and Quetta, Pakistan, and continue to Karachi.

Although the interior minister of Afghanistan denied that the insurgents have conquered the area.

“The Taliban terrorists made some movements near the border area … The security forces repelled the attack,” ministry spokesman Tareq Arian told ..

However, social networks were filled with images of Taliban fighters resting in the border city and residents told . that they were in the hands of the Taliban.

“When I went to my store this morning I saw Taliban everywhere. They are in the bazaar, in the police station and in customs. The sounds of the fighting are heard nearby, ”said Raz Mohammad, a vendor who works near the border.

The border crossing allows direct access to the Pakistani province of Balochistan, where the insurgent leadership had been based for many years, as well as to an unknown number of reserve fighters who normally enter Afghanistan to reinforce the ranks.

Hours after the crossing fell, an . reporter saw some 150 Taliban motorcycles on the Pakistani side displaying insurgent flags and demanding that they be allowed to pass into Afghanistan.

– Bush criticizes withdrawal –

Spin Boldak is the latest of border crossings and dry ports taken by rebels in recent weeks as they seek to financially choke Kabul and fill their own coffers.

In another sign that Western governments are swiftly examining the situation, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the UK is prepared to work with the Taliban if they enter a power-sharing government.

“Whatever the government, as long as it adheres to certain international standards, the UK government will deal with it,” he told the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

The Pentagon on Tuesday pressured Kabul leaders to strengthen their fight against the Taliban.

“They know what they need to do,” said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby. “Whatever the outcome, good or bad, how leadership is expressed, how it is demonstrated, will be essential,” he said.

While Joe’s government Biden Loosening Kabul’s hand, former President George W. Bush, who launched the invasion 20 years ago after the September 11, 2001 attacks, protested the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

“I fear that Afghan women and girls will suffer unspeakable harm … They will be left behind to be massacred by these very brutal people,” he told German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

Asked if the troop withdrawal is a mistake, he replied: “Yes. I think it is.

Meanwhile, some 350 Afghans fled to Tajikistan from northern Afghanistan on Wednesday to escape attack by the Taliban, according to the Tayeka Khova news agency.

The refugees, mostly girls, “fled from the Taliban for their lives and two children died crossing the border.”