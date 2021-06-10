US to buy and donate 500 million Pfizer vaccines to low-income countries

15 minutes.- The US purchased 500 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, which it will donate to low-income countries through the COVAX mechanism.

The Administration of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, has been working on this agreement with the pharmaceutical company for the last month.

The talks are being led by his top coronavirus adviser, Jeff Zients, a source told CNN.

The US will donate 200 million vaccines in 2021, while the other 300 million will be given throughout the first half of 2022.

All will be distributed through the international COVAX mechanism to a total of 92 low-income countries, as well as the African Union.

On Thursday, Biden will announce his plan to help immunization around the world, during the G7 leaders meeting in the UK.

The event will serve to encourage other leaders to donate more vaccines to the countries that need them.

This was announced by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to reporters, NBC reported.

Just a couple of days ago, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that Washington will distribute 80 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to other countries by the end of July.