US to buy 500 million Pfizer vaccines to donate

Miami World / Infoabe

US President Joe Biden salutes as he boards Air Force One on his journey to attend the G-7 Summit in England, the first overseas trip of his presidency (Photo: .)

US President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that he will present a global vaccination strategy to end the COVID-19 pandemic on his European tour. “I have a strategy (on global vaccination), and I will announce it,” Biden said without giving reporters more details in a brief statement at Andrews Air Force Base, shortly before leaving for the United Kingdom on his first international trip.

A few hours later, The Washington Post and The New York Times reported that the Biden administration is purchasing 500 million doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine to donate to the world, as the United States dramatically increases its efforts to help vaccinate the world’s population.

After receiving criticism from the international community for not sharing vaccines, Biden reported last month that the US would distribute 80 million vaccines, most of it through COVAX, the program sponsored by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The United States, where the first COVID-19 vaccine was administered in December 2020, currently has more than 53% of its adults fully vaccinated.

Also, Biden indicated that the objective of his trip to Europe is to “strengthen the alliance” and “make it clear to Russia and China that” the United States and Europe are together.

Biden took off from Andrews Base, outside Washington, on the presidential plane shortly before 9 a.m. local time, accompanied by his wife, the first lady, Jill Biden.

Tonight, the US president’s plane is scheduled to land in Cornwall (the United Kingdom), where on Thursday he will meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, before participating, starting Friday, in the G7 summit, which will last three days.

Later, Biden will go to Brussels where he will meet with his European partners and, finally, to Geneva (Switzerland) to hold his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 16.

For its part, the European Commission asked President Biden on Wednesday to move from “good intentions” to “concrete actions” in cooperation between the European Union and the United States, when they meet next week.

“We have the largest commercial relationship in the world, but the association goes beyond the economic, we have shared values ​​and we promote democracy in the world,” said the Commission’s economic vice-president, Vladis Dombrosvkis, in an intervention before the European Parliament . “When the EU and the United States speak with their own voices, things go ahead and after years of turmoil the atmosphere has changed for the better,” said the Latvian politician.

In this context, he assured that he expects renewed leadership from Washington on issues such as the fight against the pandemic, the economic recovery after the crisis, digital transformation and climate policy, as well as a fundamental role in the reform of international organizations such as the World Organization. of Commerce (WTO).

Biden’s visit next week will mark the beginning of a new era in transatlantic relations, a journey with which the EU wants to leave behind the discrepancies that marked Donald Trump’s time in the White House.

Biden’s arrival at the White House triggered expectations in Brussels about the possibility of restoring relations and restoring multilateral order, although it remains to be seen what concrete steps are taken to ease trade and digital tensions.