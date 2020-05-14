The pharmaceutical transnational Sanofi is investigating and trying to develop, against the clock, a vaccine against the coronavirus and if it manages to make it to fruition, the first country to receive an endowment, before the rest of the world, will be the United States.

It will be so because the government of that country was the first to finance research for the development of vaccines, according to Paul Hudson, the company’s chief executive, according to international media such as Bloomberg.

He added that Europe runs the risk of falling behind unless it intensifies its efforts to seek sanitary containment of the disease originating in China.

“The United States is entitled to the largest advance order because it took risk,” said Hudson.

Sanofi is one of the great western laboratories that researches to develop a vaccine. In this work their partner is the British transnational GlaxoSmithKline Plc and they foresee that if they develop it they can produce around 600 million doses per year.

Industrialized countries have financed private laboratories to develop the vaccine. This, according to some experts, will put the poorest countries that will not be able to buy them at a disadvantage and will push their citizens to death due to the outbreaks of COVID-19.

France complains

The French Presidency warned Sanofi on Thursday that the future coronavirus vaccine should be a public good available simultaneously to all countries and outside the logic of the market.

French President Emmanuel Macron focuses his efforts on “a coordinated multilateral response to make the vaccine available to everyone at the same time” because there are no borders for the virus, the French Presidency said.

In line with the previous statements of several members of its Executive, the Elysium pointed out that Hudson’s words “do not correspond at all with the work in progress between Sanofi and the Government.”

And he recalled his position to make a possible coronavirus vaccine “a global public good” so that it is not subject to “the logic of the markets.”

Prime Minister Édouard Philippe had said shortly before that he had called Serge Weinberg, the chairman of the Sanofi council, to remind him of that position.

“Equal access for everyone to the vaccine is not negotiable,” he added on Twitter.

According to the Prime Minister’s version, Weinberg gave him “all the necessary guarantees regarding the distribution in France of a possible Sanofi vaccine.”

The president of Sanofi in France, Olivier Bogillot, pointed out this Thursday, that “when a vaccine against COVID-19 is developed, it is evident that it will be accessible to all countries and also to the French.”

Bogillot said that Hudson meant that the United States has moved quickly, that it has offered the company financial help to launch production capacities in the event that the search for the vaccine is successful and that it has accelerated regulatory procedures, while “Europe is a little worse organized.”

According to Sanofi’s official position, “the production of the United States will be mainly for the United States and the rest of the production capacity will cover Europe and the rest of the world.”

Elíseo added that this next week there will be a meeting between the management of the French pharmaceutical company and the presidency of the Republic.

