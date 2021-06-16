US to administer first dose of Biogen Alzheimer’s drug

By Deena Beasley

Jun 16 (.) – A U.S. hospital will administer the first dose of a new, expensive and controversial Alzheimer’s drug developed by Biogen on Wednesday, before Medicare has even said what it will pay for its coverage, and with some doctors. upset about its approval last week.

The first administration of Aduhelm outside of a clinical trial will be in Providence, Rhode Island, at Butler Hospital’s Aging and Memory Program.

“We are ushering in a new era in treatment,” Brown University School of Medicine professor of neurology Dr. Stephen Salloway told ..

The doctor stated that the Butler Hospital program has about 100 patients who are likely good candidates for the drug, which is given monthly through an IV.

Aduhelm was approved based on evidence that it can reduce brain plaques – the formation of which is a likely factor leading to Alzheimer’s – and not on evidence that it slows the progression of the disease.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the drug, despite objection from its own expert advisory panel, for all Alzheimer’s patients, although Aduhelm has only been tested in patients in the early stages of the disease. .

“Hopefully doctors will follow clinical trial guidelines, because we really don’t have any evidence from more advanced Alzheimer’s patients,” Salloway said.

Some doctors are even wary of prescribing Aduhelm for that group.

Dr. David Knopman, a neurologist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, was one of three experts who resigned from an FDA advisory panel that had recommended that the agency not approve Biogen’s drug.

Given the questionable results of the trial and possible side effects, Knopman saw no reason for most patients to receive the drug.

Biogen estimates that about 1.5 million of the 6 million people in the United States with Alzheimer’s would be considered early-stage of the disease.

Steve Miller, Cigna’s clinical director, said he hopes his firm, as well as other health insurers and Medicare, will only agree to cover the drug for patients with early Alzheimer’s.

