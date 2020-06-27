Employees carry out pruning and maintenance tasks in the vineyards near the Yllera Group winery in the town of Rueda in Castilla y León. . / Rodrigo Jiménez / Archive

Madrid, Jun 27 . .- The threats of new US tariffs They open a summer full of negotiations and trade challenges for the agri-food sector after the pandemic, including Brexit, Mercosur and even a global discussion on the future of fishing aid.

The announcement from Washington puts the Spanish government and agri-food producers on guard again, after several months in which the coronavirus has focused all its attention.

USA projects taxes for beer, gin, vodka, olives, chocolate, trucks, and machinery; and they could go up to 100%.

Agrarian organizations and Agri-food Cooperatives have reacted vehemently to the announcement, especially in reference to the table olive, which has been badly hurt by US sanctions.

The agri-food sector is already suffering retaliation from the US for aid to the aeronautical consortium « Airbus », which affects Spain, France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

Currently, tariffs are levied on products such as olive oil, table olives, wine and spirits, canned fruits and vegetables, citrus fruits, pork meat and cheeses.

The July 26 review period for US retaliation ends on July 26. in the context of the conflict.

The case intersects with the EU dispute against Washington for its support for Boeing (rival of « Airbus »).

European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan has stated that he hopes to hear the ruling of the World Trade Organization (WTO) this summer, which would allow the EU to set sanctions against the US.

Brussels will gauge its performance, but this circumstance can serve to put pressure on Washington.

BREXIT

The shadow of the tariffs plans on the stalled negotiations of the agreement that will mark the final relationship between the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom, after Brexit.

Starting Monday, Brussels and London will intensify their dialogue and hold meetings every week (until July 27).

EU governments have urged this week to step up preparation, given the possibility of a divorce without an agreement, as the United Kingdom has refused to extend the transition period beyond December 31.

The hypothesis of a « hard » Brexit disturbs the Spanish countryside and fishing; in practice, it would mean customs obstacles, differences in the rules of origin or in the protection of geographical names and indications.

As for fishing, one of the pitfalls of the negotiation, time is running and uncertainty grows about what will happen to the quotas that will be distributed for next year.

WORLD FISHING CHALLENGES

The return to the calendar of global negotiations after the pandemic affects the sea as the WTO has reactivated, this week, the discussions to limit the fishing subsidies, parked since March.

The documents handled in Geneva (WTO headquarters) focus on the prohibition of aid to illegal fishing or that promote « overfishing ».

Also this summer will begin the revision of the quotas for tuna loins that enter the EU without paying a tariff to supply the factories.

Importers include countries in Asia that, according to European shipowners and industry, compete unfairly, because they do not respect labor rights, especially targeting China, the world’s leading fishing power and at risk for the mistreatment of sailors on their ships.

MERCOSUR

The covid-19 put on hold the procedures for the agreement between the EU and the Mercosur bloc, after 20 years of negotiations, to become a reality, once ratified by the governments and parliaments of the 27.

For the Spanish food industry, the pact offers advantages in sectors such as wine, spirits, dairy products, some fruits and vegetables, and olive oil.

On the contrary, it worries the livestock or citrus sector.

Mercedes Salas