US threatens to veto French draft resolution at UN

May 19, 2021

The United States “will not support actions that undermine efforts to de-escalate” violence between Israelis and Palestinians, the US diplomatic mission to the UN said on Wednesday in reaction to a French plan for a Security Council resolution calling for a cessation of hostilities.

“We have been clear and consistent that we are focusing on ongoing intense diplomatic efforts to end the violence and that we will not support actions that we believe undermine efforts toward de-escalation,” a US mission spokeswoman told AFP.

This statement implicitly indicates that Washington is willing to veto the French bill if it is put to a vote.

The United States, one of five permanent members of the Security Council, had used its veto in late 2017 to oppose a resolution on the status of Jerusalem after former Republican President Donald Trump’s decision to unilaterally recognize the city as the capital. indivisible from Israel.

Increasing diplomatic pressure on the United States, which has blocked since May 10 all attempts to adopt a common Security Council declaration calling for a ceasefire in the Middle East, France on Tuesday proposed to its partners a text ” brief and simple ”that calls for a“ cessation of hostilities ”and“ humanitarian access ”, at the risk of upsetting Washington.

No other permanent member of the Security Council had not accessed the text until Wednesday morning, according to several diplomats consulted by AFP.

With information from AFP

