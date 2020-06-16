The United States Tennis Open will be held without fans in New York on the scheduled dates from August 31 to September 13, state governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed Tuesday.

« The US Open will be held in Queens, New York, with no fans from August 31 to September 13, » Cuomo said on his Twitter account.

The event’s organizer, the United States Tennis Federation (USTA), « will take extraordinary precautions to protect players and staff, including a robust testing system, additional cleaning, extra locker room space, and accommodation and transportation, » Cuomo added.

The USTA was planning to announce the holding of the tournament this week, which was in question following the coronavirus pandemic, once it received authorization from local authorities.

