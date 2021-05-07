US teens watch for vaccine decision

(Bloomberg) – Covid vaccines are about to take a major step toward younger populations as health officials consider them for teens. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ) will likely issue an emergency authorization for the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in children ages 12 to 15 “within a few days,” White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci said during an interview with NBC News on Monday. Wednesday.

“I think it will be very soon,” Fauci said. “I don’t want to get ahead of the FDA, but I think it will be in a few days. I don’t think they take much longer than that. ”That would be good news. Older people are much more vulnerable than teens and children to coronavirus symptoms. But it is well known that children are spreaders of other contagious diseases, such as the flu, and in some cases they can have serious covid conditions, even dying.

The authorization for the use of the vaccine in adolescents is not only a step to protect the young people, but also the parents, grandparents and friends that they see every day. It could also ease the concerns of teachers, their unions, and school administrators if vaccines are available before the start of the academic year in the fall.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a conference call Tuesday that he expected the announcement “shortly.” The company also said it plans to submit additional applications for children ages 2 to 5 and ages 5 to 11 by September, after completing studies on the vaccine’s safety and efficacy in children.

If the FDA grants clearance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would meet shortly thereafter and make recommendations on how the vaccines could be distributed to teens.

That would pave the way for a significant expansion of the U.S. vaccination effort, where there has been less demand, given that many of the country’s most vulnerable and enthusiastic residents have already received at least the first dose of a vaccine.

Read more

Original Note: Coronavirus Newsletter: Young Teens Are on Deck for Vaccinations

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP