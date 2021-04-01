US talks with Saudi Arabia while OPEC + debates on increase or extension of production pact

By Alex Lawler, Ahmad Ghaddar and Rania El Gamal

LONDON / DUBAI, Apr 1 (Reuters) – The United States said in a call with Saudi Arabia that energy must be kept affordable for consumers, as President Joe Biden’s administration picked up the practice of his predecessor, Donald Trump, by contacting the OPEC leader before key meetings.

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Twitter that she had a call with Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz Bin Salman.

“We reaffirm the importance of international cooperation to ensure affordable and reliable energy sources for consumers,” said Granholm.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied producers, a group known as OPEC +, have been cutting production by nearly 7 million barrels per day (bpd) to prop up prices and reduce excess supply. In addition, Saudi Arabia has made an additional voluntary cut of 1 million bpd.

Before the meeting, OPEC + delegates had said that producers would likely keep most of those cuts.

However, the environment has changed in the last 24 hours and the group is now deliberating whether to extend current cuts or increase production, according to three OPEC + sources. The increase could amount to 0.5 million bpd, according to two sources.

It was not immediately clear if the change was linked to a call from Granholm.

Trump repeatedly used his influence to force Saudi Arabia to adjust its oil production policy, threatening to reduce or withdraw US troops from Saudi Arabia if the kingdom ignored him.

(Reports by Alex Lawler and Ahmad Ghaddar in London, Rania El Gamal in Dubai, written by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo and Michael Susin)