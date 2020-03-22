US swim team calls for Games to be postponed due to coronavirus

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) He continues with his idea of ​​not postponing the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The countless losses that could be caused and the large fines for breach of contract lead to even thinking about organizing it behind closed doors. Obviously, the elite athletes who would attend the event do not understand the decision and not a few have already publicly called for the postponement of the Games. The last one to do it has more weight than any other.

USA Swimming, The American Swimming Federation has released a statement that its country, the United States, defend before the IOC the postponement of 2020 Tokyo Olympics which, if the plan continues, would start on July 24. This has been stated in a letter that has been sent to both the Olympic Committee and the Paralympic USA: “We respectfully ask that you defend the postponement of the Olympic Games.”

“Moving forward amid the global health crisis this summer is not the answer. Continuing with the Games calls into question the authenticity of a level playing field for everyone, “they said in the statement. In the United States, as in much of Europe, mobility on the streets has been limited and many elite athletes cannot train in their respective high-performance residences or centers.

Among the concerns they raise from USA Swimming, Beyond the evident physical and sports lack of control that the coronavirus is generating, there is the psychological crisis that can be generated by having to continue with the Olympic Games under these conditions: «All swimmers have experienced unimaginable interruptions a few months before the Olympic Games, which questions the authenticity of a balanced scenario for everyone. Our athletes are under tremendous pressure, stress and anxiety, and your mental health and well-being must be among the highest priorities».

Swimming is just another of the sports affected by isolation that each and every individual living in one of the heavily affected countries must embrace. Without being able to regularly maintain their usual training, without means in their respective homes. The step forward of the American Swimming Federation, which added 33 podiums in the last Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro 2016, can mean before and after in the rest of the federations and committees of the world.