The US suspends flights by Chinese airlines. The United States ordered Wednesday to suspend flights to and from its territory by Chinese airlines after Beijing did not allow US companies to resume services to China.

Miami Mundo / .

“US airlines have asked to restart passenger service from June 1. The Chinese government’s refusal to approve those requests is a violation of our Air Transport Agreement, ”the US Department of Transportation said in a note.

The suspension will apply from June 16 but could take effect earlier if President Donald Trump orders it.

US airlines abruptly reduced or suspended their services to China due to the covid-19 pandemic. However, United and Delta filed requests to resume flights in early May and did not receive permission from the China Civil Aviation Authority (CAAC), the Transportation Department said.

Amid mounting tensions between the world’s largest powers, the new dispute is partially focused on the CAAC’s decision to set the March 12 date as the deadline for foreign airline activity.

However, the Americans then suspended all their services due to the pandemic, while the Chinese continued to operate.

“The arbitrary ‘reference’ date … effectively prevents US airlines from reinstating their passenger flights to and from China,” says the US order.

The department also said there are signs that Chinese airlines are using charter flights to circumvent the limit of one flight per week to increase their advantage over US companies.

Washington said Wednesday it was ready to annul its decision if Beijing gestures in favor of American companies. If Beijing adjusts its policy, we are “fully prepared to re-examine the decision.”

“Our fundamental goal is not to perpetuate this situation, but rather a better environment in which airlines from the two countries can fully exercise their bilateral rights,” said the Department of Transportation.

In early January and before the pandemic, Chinese and American airlines made about 325 weekly flights between the two countries.

The ban will affect seven Chinese companies, including giants like Air China and China Eastern Airlines, but excludes cargo planes.

Sino-American relations have been poisoned in recent weeks by the proliferation of disagreements, including the issue of Hong Kong.

China wants to impose on the semi-autonomous territory a security law that has sparked widespread international protests.

The bill passed by the Chinese parliament, but not yet definitively adopted, foresees punishing separatist, “terrorist”, subversive and foreign interference activities in Hong Kong.

Washington considers that the territory loses the autonomy that Beijing promised to grant it and began to review the preferential status that it had agreed with that important financial place that until 1997 was a British colony.