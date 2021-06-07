US Supreme Court weighs taking case on women and Servi

The Supreme Court of Justice is contemplating hearing a case that could end in one of the few places where federal laws treat women differently from men: the Selective Military Service.

Miami World / telemundo51

The magistrates are expected to issue a decision on whether or not to accept the case as soon as this Monday.

Under current law, all men between the ages of 18 and 25 must register with the Selective Service System in the event that compulsory military service is required in the future.

The selection system for military service was last used during the Vietnam War; since then registration for the army has been voluntary.

If it decides to take the case, the highest court will have to decide whether it is discrimination that the federal government accepts only the registration of men.

Depending on what the Supreme Court decides, Congress will have to write new laws to include women or determine that registration for military service is no longer required.