15 minutes. The United States Supreme Court on Saturday upheld the containment measures ordered by the State of California to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, in a ruling against a Pentecostal Church that alleged that they were against religious liberties.

In a 5-4 vote, the judges supported California against the lawsuit filed by the South Bay United Pentecostal Church of Chula Vista. According to this temple, the orders of the state governor, Gavin Newsom, to stay home during the pandemic they had ignored religious liberties.

Chief Justice Johns Roberts noted that the restrictions in California also apply to non-religious congregations of people, so they do not pose a threat to freedom of worship.

In this regard, he recalled that confinement measures were also implemented at non-denominational events, such as conferences, concerts, cinemas, theatrical and sports shows.

First Amendment to the Constitution

Furthermore, “although California guidelines establish restrictions on places of worship, those restrictions appear to be consistent with the First Amendment (religious) free exercise clause of the Constitution,” the magistrate wrote.

That amendment stipulates that the Government cannot legislate to regulate the establishment of a religion or prohibit the free religious exercise.

Despite the ruling favorable to the State, four conservative judges of the Court (there are a total of nine) issued dissenting opinions.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh noted that the “25% occupancy limit in religious worship services indisputably discriminates against religion, and such discrimination violates the First Amendment.”

Last Monday, Newsom ordered that California churches could operate only 25% of its capacity during de-escalation.

With more than 1.7 million infections and 100,000 deaths, the United States is the country most affected in the world by the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, California is the fourth state in the nation with the highest number of detected cases, 106,910, and the seventh in deaths, 4,088.