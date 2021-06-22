US Supreme Court Rules Against College Athletes Association

The Supreme Court of the United States ruled Monday against the limits of the national association of collegiate athletes, National Collegiate Athletic Association’s (NCAA), the entity that brings together student athletes in the country, in a lawsuit over benefits related to the education that learners can receive.

In a 9-0 ruling, the court upheld an earlier decision by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in California that expanded educational compensation for U.S. college athletes beyond athletic scholarships to benefits like free computers and tuition. graduate.

The NCAA determines the rules and regulations for US college competition at 1,268 schools across the country, one of the main features of which is restrictions on athlete compensation. In court, the organization argued that such limits helped maintain the amateur aspect of college sports.

The court’s ruling found that NCAA regulations related to educational benefits are anti-competitive and violate the Sherman Antitrust Act, which prevents organizations from having a monopoly on a market.

Judge Neil Gorsuch, who wrote the opinion for the court, wrote that in most other American industries, the NCAA business model would be illegal.

“Pricing work is typically a textbook antitrust problem because it extinguishes the free market in which people can get fair compensation for their work,” Gorsuch wrote.

The court did not address other issues raised by critics of the NCAA and previous lawsuits, such as the organization’s rule that athletes cannot be paid for the use of their name, image and likeness.

