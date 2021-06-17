US Supreme Court rejects to invalidate Obamacare

Washington, United States. The Supreme Court of the United States on Thursday refused to repeal former Democratic President Barack Obama’s iconic health law, allowing millions of Americans to continue to have health coverage.

The decision of the highest court, taken by a majority of seven of its nine justices, represents a posterior setback for former Republican President Donald Trump, who tried by all means to suppress the law better known as Obamacare.

The resolution, the third that he takes on this law, was based on a legal argument according to which Texas (south) and the other republican states that presented the appeal had no basis to do so.

Newly elected Democratic President Joe Biden called this latest attempt by Republicans to overturn a law that proved especially helpful during the Covid-19 pandemic as “cruel.”

In its original form, Obamacare required all Americans, even those in good health, to purchase insurance under penalty of financial penalties and required companies to admit all potential customers, regardless of their health.

This reform provided health coverage to 31 million Americans They did not have it before, but Republicans have always considered mandatory insurance to be an abuse of government power.

The Supreme Court upheld the law in 2012, ruling that economic sanctions could be considered taxes and justified government intervention.

When he reached the White House, Trump tried to repeal the law in Congress but suffered a bitter defeat. However, Republican lawmakers managed to modify it in 2017, reducing fines for lack of insurance to zero.

Several republican states then presented new appeals, arguing that the law was no longer valid. In December 2018, a federal judge in Texas agreed with them, arguing that without that “cornerstone,” the entire law would be unconstitutional.

And it was precisely this sentence that the Supreme Court annulled this Thursday.

We have not decided the question of the validity of the law, but Texas and the other plaintiffs are not competent to raise it, “wrote progressive Judge Stephen Breyer on behalf of most of his colleagues.

asc