US Supreme Court rejected J&J appeal in baby powder case

The Supreme Court of the United States refused to hear the appeal of Johnson & Johnson asking for the revocation of an award for damages of 2.120 million dollars to women who blamed asbestos that contained the baby powder and other products of the ovaries. talc from the company.

US justice on Tuesday rejected a J&J appeal and upheld a Missouri state court ruling in a lawsuit brought by 22 women whose claims were heard jointly in one trial.

Last year, the Missouri Court of Appeals ruled against J & J’s request to quash the compensatory and punitive awards awarded to the plaintiffs, but reduced the total to $ 2.12 billion from the $ 4.69 billion originally decided by a jury.

Johnson & Johnson said that baby powder represents approximately 0.5% of its healthcare business in the United States and that its decision follows a new sales strategy against COVID-19.

New Brunswick, NJ-based Johnson & Johnson has stopped selling its iconic talc-based Johnson’s Baby Powder in the United States and Canada, although it remains on the market elsewhere.