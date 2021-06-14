US Supreme Court postpones race on college admissions case.

Miami World – Telemundo 51

The Supreme Court on Monday postponed deciding whether or not to hear an appeal alleging that Harvard discriminates against Asian-American candidates, in a case that could have nationwide repercussions.

The highest court asked the Justice Department to review the case, a process that usually takes several months.

“It would be a huge issue because of the nature of college admissions across the country and what is at stake in bringing the issue to the Supreme Court,” said Gregory Garre, who twice defended the college’s admissions program before judges. University of Texas.

The presence of three judges appointed by former President Donald Trump could lead the Supreme Court to take the case, although only five years have passed since its last ruling in an affirmative action case, which guarantees equal opportunities, in higher education. .

RACE AS A FACTOR TO PROMOTE DIVERSITY IN UNIVERSITIES

In the case of Texas, the Supreme Court reaffirmed in a 4-3 decision that colleges can consider race in admissions decisions. But they must do so strictly to promote diversity, the highest court said in a decision that rejected a white applicant’s claims of discrimination. Schools must also show why their consideration of race is appropriate.

Two members of that majority of four justices are no longer on the Supreme Court. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in September and Justice Anthony Kennedy retired in 2018.

The three dissenters in the case, Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, remain. Roberts, a moderate influence on some issues, has been a firm vote to limit the use of race in public programs, and once wrote: “It is a sordid issue to divide ourselves by race.”

The Supreme Court’s willingness to address important abortion and gun rights issues also appears to run counter to the institution’s new, more conservative composition because similar appeals had been rejected in the past.