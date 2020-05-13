15 minutes. The Supreme Court of the United States heard on Tuesday, by teleconference, the arguments of the parties in three cases related to the financial data of President Donald Trump, whose decision is anticipated could be known between next June or July, in the midst of the electoral campaign for the House. Blanca.

The first of the disputes analyzed – which consolidates two processes – is the one that seeks for Deutsche Bank and Capital One banks to deliver this information from the president to the Financial and Intelligence Services committees of the House of Representatives, controlled by the Democratic opposition .

While the second, whose arguments were heard by the magistrates immediately after the first, dates back to August last year. This is when the Manhattan Attorney’s Office required Mazars, the firm that manages the accounts of the President and the Trump Organization, to deliver the tax returns of the President’s personal and corporate earnings for the last eight years.

Waiting

The prosecution requested the documents from Mazars as part of an investigation it conducts into secret money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels in light of New York state law.

“The subpoenas in question here are unprecedented,” said Trump’s private attorney Patrick Strawbridge in his presentation, who along with Jeffrey B. Wall, a Justice Department lawyer, defended the president in the first trial.

Strawbridge argued that the power of Congress to investigate the president should be restricted to a clear legislative purpose. He warned that otherwise the door would be opened to “endless summons and harassment” against the ruler led by the party that controls one of the legislative chambers.

But Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, compared the situation analyzed with the investigations into the famous “Watergate” scandal during the Presidency of Richard Nixon (1969-1974). Also “Whitewater,” which involved President Bill Clinton (1993-2001), in which Congress sought financial information and records from private law firms.

Favorable decision

“How to distinguish all these cases?” asked the magistrate, who a week ago hospitalized her due to an inflammation of her gallbladder.

The lower house’s attorney general, Douglas Letter, ruled out that the request for information, on financial data, could interfere with the president’s work, since he would have nothing to do.

“This was a subpoena for a bank and an accounting firm, he said.

Furthermore, attorney Carey Dunne, representing Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr., urged prompt resolution of this case, stating that “nine months were lost.” This is due to the lawsuit filed by Trump. He pointed out that presidents must have “responsibilities like any other citizen” and show their financial data.

Trump’s private attorney in this case, Jay Sekulow, claimed the head of state’s immunity while in the White House. He assured that a favorable decision of the Supreme Court to the request of the Manhattan prosecutor’s office would mean “arming” 2,300 district attorneys across the country to “harass, distract and interfere” with the president from his duties.

The nine magistrates are expected to announce their decision next summer. A few months after the November election in which Trump will seek to relegate himself.