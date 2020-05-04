© Eric BARADAT

The Supreme Court Building in Washington on December 24, 2018

After a pause due to the coronavirus, the Supreme Court of the United States resumes its hearings this Monday by phone and with a live broadcast for the first time in its history, representing a resounding change for this institution of rigid procedures.

Typically, higher court hearings take place in a neoclassical building across from Congress in Washington, where the approximately 200 seats reserved for the public go to those who wait for hours in front of their white columns.

Inside the courtroom, electronic equipment is prohibited and journalists cannot report on the proceedings before their conclusion. While the official audio-only recordings are released online several days later.

Despite calls for reform, the Supreme Court has always rejected microphones and cameras, claiming that it does not want to give too much weight to hearings that have relative weight in its decisions, compared to the arguments sent in writing to the judges.

But the COVID-19 pandemic has served to introduce a change that has been demanded for years at this level of justice in pursuit of transparency.

This Monday, for the first time in its history, various media, including the Fox and C-Span channels, will broadcast live the exchanges between the magistrates and two lawyers, each confined to their home. Only the state representative said she would go to a Justice Department conference room.

All nine judges, including two octogenarians, including progressive Ruth Bader Ginsburg, have been forced to telework for nearly two months.

For this exceptional session, however, they will not appear on camera and will intervene by phone.

In order to avoid confusion, they will speak one after another based on their seniority, rather than improvised as usual.

The subject chosen to start this session modality is on the hotel booking site booking.com, which wishes to register its name in the trademark registry. But the authorities note that the term “booking” is too broad and have refused to do so.

The court will examine nine other cases in the next two weeks, with one highlighted on May 12: Donald Trump’s tax returns, which the Republican president refuses to turn over to Congress and a New York judge.