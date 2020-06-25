Immigrants, whose asylum claims were rejected upon entering the country, will not be able to appeal those decisions in federal courts.

. –

U.S.- He Supreme court decided this Thursday that immigrants whose asylum claims If they have been rejected upon entering the country, they cannot appeal those decisions in federal courts, a precedent that could make it difficult for thousands of undocumented immigrants to reach the southern border.

By 7 votes in favor and 2 against, the Supreme granted a victory to the Government of the American president, Donald Trump, in a ruling that activists and experts say could allow the White House to deepen its campaign to deny asylum to undocumented immigrants with little or no judicial oversight.

The case involved Vijayakumar Thuraissigiam, a member of the Sri Lankan Tamil ethnic minority who was arrested shortly after crossing the border with Mexico in San Ysidro, California, and sought asylum, arguing that he had a « credible fear » of persecution if they deported him to his country of origin.

Thuraissigiam’s petition, like those of thousands of undocumented immigrants who cross the border each year, was considered under a process called « expedited deportation », which allows the government to expedite the expulsion of these migrants without the supervision of the courts.

After seeing his application rejected, Thuraissigiam filed a « habeas corpus » petition in federal court, arguing that the torture he was fleeing from and that he had reported to the immigration agents was part of a campaign of well-documented abuses against Tamils ​​in Sri Lanka.

Although the first judge rejected his petition, an appeals court declared that the 1996 law on which the « expedited deportation » procedure is based was not constitutional, causing the case to end in the Supreme Court.

The decision, written by conservative judge Samuel Alito, concludes that « a foreigner on the threshold of entry into the country cannot claim great rights under the due process clause » of the US Constitution.

Only two judges voted against, progressives Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor, and the latter, the first Hispanic in the Supreme Court, warned that the sentence could have implications beyond the Thuraissigiam case and affect how undocumented immigrants are treated. to the country.

The Trump administration has limited the ability of undocumented immigrants to apply for asylum in the United States. with an immigration policy that has generated all kinds of criticism and demands, but the Supreme Court has so far supported the legality of that strategy and last March gave the green light to the « Stay in Mexico » program.

That policy forces many of the undocumented immigrants seeking asylum on the southern border of the United States. to wait in Mexico for their petitions to be processed and granted a hearing before an immigration judge.