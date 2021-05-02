US supports worldwide distribution of covid vaccines at cost price

15 minutes. Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser to the US president, Joe Biden, assured this Sunday that Washington is working to get the pharmaceutical companies that have developed a coronavirus vaccine to distribute it around the world at cost price with the aim of ending with the pandemic.

“We believe that pharmaceutical companies should supply (the vaccine) at cost price to everyone,” Sullivan said during an interview with the ABC channel.

Biden’s adviser also assured that the United States Trade Representative, Katherine Tai, was conducting “intensive talks” with the World Trade Organization (WTO) to overcome the problem of access to the vaccine and pointed out that there should be a “way forward in the next few days”.

Sullivan’s remarks come after Democrats called for drug companies to be required to temporarily relinquish patents.

This temporary suspension of vaccine patents has been proposed by India and South Africa to the WTO, two of the worst hit countries.

“We urge you to support the adoption of this temporary exemption,” says the Democrats’ letter to Biden.

On the other hand, Sullivan assured that Washington is “proud” of what has been done to date to help India. Although he noted that in an emergency of this caliber they always want to be able to move “faster and do more.”

The US representative recalled that his country has brought “very large military aircraft loaded with oxygen, loaded with raw materials for vaccines, loaded with treatments that can help save lives,” and pointed out that they continue to move aid “as quickly as possible.”

“We are concerned about the side effects that may arise while the pandemic is totally out of control in India,” he added.