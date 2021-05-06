US Supports Releasing Patents on COVID-19 Vaccines to Ensure Universal Use

The unexpected support of the United States for a suspension of patent protection for anti-Covid vaccines by the World Trade Organization (WTO), with the aim of increasing its production, was hailed by its supporters as a “historic moment.”

However, there are many months of negotiations left before a consensus is reached. In addition, the pharmaceutical industry, clearly opposed to this project, will continue to fight to limit its scope.

These are some of the key points on this crucial issue.

The proposal

The proposal, presented on October 2 by South Africa and India, has since received the support of a hundred countries and large NGOs active in human rights or the fight against poverty.

The initial text proposes to agree a temporary derogation to certain obligations resulting from the Agreement on Intellectual Property Rights Affecting Trade (TRIPS) so that any country can produce vaccines without worrying about patents, as well as medicines and other medical materials.

The repeal would last until “widespread vaccination has been implemented globally, and the majority of the world’s population is immunized.”

The WTO General Council, the supreme decision-making body, debated the issue on Wednesday, ahead of Washington’s spectacular announcement.

India and South Africa have promised to swiftly submit an amended text that includes “commitments”, according to the WTO.

Three meetings dedicated to this issue will be held before the end of May and then on June 8 and 9.

In favor

The countries in favor of the initiative, supported by NGOs such as Doctors without Borders or HRW, and also by the World Health Organization (WHO), consider that thanks to the multiplication of manufacturing sites, rapid access to medical products and medical products would be facilitated. affordable prices to the most disadvantaged countries.

Morocco, Egypt, Indonesia or Pakistan have indicated that they had the “production capacities” if the patents are suspended.

“The Administration (Biden) strongly believes in intellectual property protections, but to end this pandemic it supports lifting these protections for Covid-19 vaccines,” US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement. This represents a radical change of opinion about the United States.

Against

For Thomas Cueni, president of the International Federation of the Pharmaceutical Industry (Ifpma), “suppressing patents or imposing a suspension will not produce a single dose (of vaccine) more. It is first and foremost a matter of expertise “

But the front of opposing countries is cracking after the change in Washington.

These opponents cite the financial effort made by the laboratories – thousands of millions, partly with public funds – and the brake on future investments that would occur if profits are not obtained.

Pharmaceutical groups underline that they have already signed 275 association agreements, including technology transfer, to increase production as quickly as possible and to produce 10 billion doses in 2021.

Many industrialists stress that the problem is not so much intellectual property as customs barriers or the shortage of certain ingredients, which can paralyze production.

They also estimate that more than a hundred ingredients that go into the manufacture of a vaccine are currently difficult to find, either because their export is blocked or because their demand is very high.

The example of AIDS

In the late 1990s, antiretrovirals revolutionized treatments for the AIDS virus. Triple therapies were beginning to save thousands of lives, but their price was unaffordable for the vast majority of HIV-positive people.

It took until the early 2000s for several agreements to be signed to facilitate the manufacture and distribution of low-priced generic antiretroviral drugs for poor countries.

In 2003, a temporary agreement, confirmed at the end of 2005, succeeded in introducing an exemption to intellectual property rights that allowed poor countries affected by serious infectious diseases – malaria, tuberculosis, AIDS – to import generic drugs if they did not. they could produce themselves.

