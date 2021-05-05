US Supports Release of Coronavirus Vaccine Patents

USA supports the temporary suspension of patents on vaccines against the coronavirus (COVID-19) and thus allow their access and use to be universal. The announcement comes from Katherine tai, representative of Foreign Trade of the country.

In this way, the administration of President Joe Biden supports a proposal made by the World Trade Organization. They recently asked, urgently, to temporarily suspend the intellectual protections of the vaccine.

Members of the World Trade Organization should urgently respond to the need to find a multi-material solution to ensure equal access to coronavirus vaccines worldwide Okonjo-Iweal, Director General of the World Trade Organization

In the statement, Katherine tai He explains that “these are extraordinary circumstances, extraordinary measures are required.” “The administration strongly believes in the protection of intellectual property, but in the quest to end this pandemic, supports the waiver of those vaccine protections for COVID-19 […] we will actively participate in the negotiations with the WTO to make it happen, “he added.

These extraordinary times and circumstances of call for extraordinary measures. The US supports the waiver of IP protections on COVID-19 vaccines to help end the pandemic and we’ll actively participate in @WTO negotiations to make that happen. pic.twitter.com/96ERlboZS8 – Ambassador Katherine Tai (@AmbassadorTai) May 5, 2021

The temporary suspension of patents on the coronavirus vaccine would allow any laboratory anywhere in the world to manufacture, distribute and sell it without having to pay fees for its use or commercialization. It is a way to accelerate its adoption, especially in countries with weak economies.

Coronavirus Vaccine Patent Liberalization: A Biden Campaign Promise

The liberalization of patents for coronavirus vaccines was one of Joe Biden’s promises if he were to become president. He did it during an interview with the activist Andy Barkan, who suffers from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, who touched on various topics, including social security and universal access to medicines.

The interview was conducted in July 2020, in the middle of a complicated election campaign against the still-president, Donald Trump. Among other things, Biden made a promise that he would release patents on coronavirus vaccines.

Barkan asked him if he would do it if the United States is the first country to discover a vaccine against the virus that caused a global pandemic. “Absolutely, it is the most humanitarian thing we can do,” he replied.

